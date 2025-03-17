Rep. Mari Leavitt’s Workplace Safety Bill for Healthcare Workers Passes House – The Suburban Times

Healthcare workers across Washington state are one step closer to stronger protections against workplace violence, thanks to the unanimous passage of House Bill 1162, sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place).

With bipartisan support, HB 1162 strengthens Washington’s workplace violence prevention laws by requiring healthcare facilities to investigate all incidents of workplace violence, analyze systemic causes, and update their prevention plans annually to ensure safer environments for frontline healthcare workers.

“Our nurses, doctors, and healthcare staff dedicate their lives to keeping us healthy—they deserve to feel safe while doing their jobs,” said Rep. Leavitt. “Workplace violence is driving dedicated professionals out of the field, and that’s unacceptable. This bill ensures that healthcare employers take real, ongoing action to protect their workers and create a culture of safety.”

Washington state already requires healthcare settings to develop workplace violence prevention plans, but many hospitals and facilities are not consistently following them. Under HB 1162, healthcare employers will be required to:

Conduct timely investigations into workplace violence incidents, identifying root causes and prevention strategies.

Report findings quarterly to their workplace safety committees.

It also ensures compliance with state and federal privacy laws when collecting and reporting data.

“This is a necessary step forward to prevent workplace violence and protect the professionals we rely on,” said Rep. Leavitt. “Hospitals are places of healing—not places where workers should fear for their safety.”

The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration. If passed, the new requirements will go into effect January 1, 2026.