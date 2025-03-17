New Chapter of the ASUVCW Forming for Washington and Alaska – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Gen. John W. Sprague Auxiliary No. 4.

We are pleased to share with you the news that the Sisters (members) of the Auxiliary to Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (ASUVCW) have been authorized to form an Auxiliary (chapter) to serve the states of Washington and Alaska.

The Auxiliary will be associated with Gen. John W. Sprague Camp No. 4 but will serve all the Camps within Washington and Alaska. Gen. Sprague is a Medal of Honor recipient and is buried in Tacoma Cemetery. He served as the first Mayor of Tacoma after the consolidation of New Tacoma and Tacoma City, and is the namesake for Sprague Avenue, a major arterial in Tacoma.

The ASUVCW was established by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) in 1883 as their female auxiliary. Today, both the SUVCW and ASUVCW are part of the Allied Orders of the Grand Army of the Republic.

We invite you, any of your family members, friends, and/or acquaintances who reside in Washington or Alaska, and is a female descendent (daughter, granddaughter, great granddaughter, niece, grandniece, great grandniece, and so forth) of a Union soldier, sailor, marine or Revenue Cutter serviceman or the wife, widow, mother or legally adopted daughter of a member of the SUVCW to become a Charter Member of the new Auxiliary.

For a membership application and further details, contact Loran Bures at aux4org@suvpnw.org.

We plan to file the final paperwork establishing the new Auxiliary with our National organization on April 1st. Don’t miss this opportunity!