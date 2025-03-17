Aging and Disability Resources to host inaugural guardianship summit – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources (ADR) and the Health Care Providers Council of Pierce County invite professional and family caregivers to the upcoming guardianship summit. If you are acting as a power of attorney, guardian, protective payee, or personal representative for a senior or adult with disabilities, this event is for you.

Join us on Thursday, March 27, at Our Church, located at 5000 67th Avenue West, in University Place. This event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance. Doors open at 8 a.m., with the program running from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Complimentary snacks, coffee, and lunch will be provided.

Participants will learn about managing care for seniors and adults with disabilities, Medicaid eligibility, estate recovery, asset management, chronic illness care, and more. Expert guidance on Social Security benefits, including the five-year look-back, will also be available. Attendees can earn continuing education credits, connect with peers, and engage with healthcare and social service providers.

“We are pleased to bring together an interdisciplinary group of speakers and stakeholders across the County to participate in this important event,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, ADR manager. “This summit is another step towards educating the community about how they can provide loved ones with decision support when they are in need.”

If you need assistance registering for the event, please contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332. Learn more by visiting PierceCountyWA.gov/Guardianship.

