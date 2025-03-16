Women Build – The Suburban Times

Habitat for Humanity news story.

We just celebrated International Women’s Day, so let’s do a deep dive into our female-led construction spaces!

What is Women Build?

Women Build was founded in 1991 by Habitat for Humanity International as a way to encourage women’s involvement on Habitat construction sites – inviting women to participate in the typically male-dominated world of construction in an inclusive and friendly environment, learning new skills and trades from other women.

Across the US and at different Habitat affiliates, Women Build can mean a variety of things – from female-identifying volunteers tending to a community garden to building an entire house.

Did you know … Nationwide, over 60% of Habitat homeowners are female heads of households. Locally, that number is closer to 75%!

If you know anything about living in a matriarchal household, you understand that it takes strong, capable women to get the job done. Here at Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity, we are fortunate to have two female Construction Site Supervisors – Meredith and Jess – strong, capable women who take pride in leading volunteers of all abilities through various phases of residential construction.

Why Volunteer?

Our Women Build construction sites are safe spaces, inclusive of female-identifying people from all walks of life. Whether you have a lot of construction knowledge or none at all, you will find friendly women working together framing, siding, painting, caulking, landscaping and more.

Women Build is also a great bonding experience! Bring your coworker, daughter, mom, or best friend and spend a Saturday volunteering together on one of our construction sites. Women are stronger when we unite together in making our community a thriving and safer place.

How Can I Get Involved?

We are glad you asked! We are excited to announce “Inspired Women Inspire” – the kick-off event for Women Build 2025. On Friday, May 9, from 5-8pm at the STAR Center, enjoy food and drink, shop from local vendors, and attend talks hosted by inspiring local women.

May 9 is two days before Mother’s Day, so come to this free event to find a gift for mom, or even bring her along! Learn how you can get involved with Women Build, explore opportunities for careers in the trades, or just immerse yourself in a positive environment that uplifts women.

Inspired Women Inspire will also launch a fundraising effort to ensure we are able to offer ongoing monthly Women Build days led by Meredith and Jess, and setting the stage for an annual House that Women Built.

Please help us support and inspire women in Pierce County by donating to Women Build, volunteering, or helping us spread the word about Inspired Women Inspire.

Questions? Reach out here!