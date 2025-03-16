Tillicum Woodbrook Community Center Foodbank needs help – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jesse Black.

Since Tillicum Woodbrook Community Center reopened our doors in Fall of 2024 after being closed for 6 months we have seen an increase in the number Lakewood households needing our services.

In January 2025 we served 171 households distributing 5390 pounds of food and in the month of February the number increased to 260 households distributing 5558 pounds. So far in March we have served 155 households and we still have two more weeks to go.

Every week are shelves are emptied and families are going home with less food than they need to get through the week.

Tillicum Woodbrook Community Center Foodbank is putting a call out to all residents of Lakewood, please consider donating to our efforts to feed the low-income families of our city. Canned food and dry goods are what is needed the most.

We can accept donations of food items Tuesday-Saturday from 10AM-4PM. Our address is 14916 Washington AVE SW Lakewood, WA 98498