Parent Engagement Night – Boundaries – The Suburban Times

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News

The Wrap Around Program continued its series of monthly Parent Engagement nights on Feb. 28, inviting families out to the Little Wild Wolves Youth Center for a meal and community forum.

The evening focused on discussing healthy boundaries and how to know when they’ve been crossed, whether they be emotional or physical.

Wrap Around Program Director Ashley Howard explained the importance of having boundaries not just for the individual, but for family environments, as well. Howard explained that parents taking the lead when it comes to expressing healthy boundaries for the family is especially important when it comes to children feeling safe.

