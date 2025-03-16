Letter: The Last Appointment – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Gregory Alderete.

Mara sat in the waiting room, staring at the flickering fluorescent light overhead. It buzzed, a low, monotonous hum that filled the silence between the occasional coughs and shifting bodies of the others waiting with her. No one spoke. There was nothing to say.

She had spent the last decade chasing something better—working two, sometimes three jobs, each one paying just enough to keep her alive but never enough to help her escape. Rent had gone up, wages hadn’t. The degree she once thought would open doors had become nothing more than an expensive relic of misplaced hope.

At 28, she was exhausted. The constant battle to survive in a world that didn’t care had worn her down to nothing. She had no savings, no prospects, no one to call for help. She had tried, she had fought, but the system wasn’t built to be won. It was built to keep people like her exactly where they were—treading water until they drowned.

So she had made the appointment.

The government had introduced the Voluntary Euthanasia Initiative three years ago, though most just called it The Exit Program. It was a quiet solution for those who no longer had a place in society—too poor to thrive, too broken to fight, too exhausted to keep pretending. The process was free, painless, and efficient. “A humane solution for an inhumane world,” the brochures had said.

A nurse in a crisp white uniform stepped into the room and called her name. Mara rose, smoothing her thrift-store sweater out of habit. The nurse smiled—a kind, practiced smile—and gestured for her to follow.

Inside the sterile room, there was a chair, a small table, and a screen displaying a soft, rotating landscape. The nurse asked the standard questions, making sure Mara was certain, that she understood there was no turning back. Mara nodded.

“Would you like to choose a last memory to focus on?” the nurse asked.

Mara thought for a moment. There weren’t many good memories to choose from. But she remembered one—being six years old, standing on the beach, her mother’s hand in hers, waves rolling against the shore. She held onto that image as the nurse pressed a button.

A warmth spread through her veins. The room blurred. The ocean filled her vision. For the first time in years, Mara felt light.

And then—nothing.