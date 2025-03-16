 Letter: The Last Appointment – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: The Last Appointment

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Gregory Alderete.

Mara sat in the waiting room, staring at the flickering fluorescent light overhead. It buzzed, a low, monotonous hum that filled the silence between the occasional coughs and shifting bodies of the others waiting with her. No one spoke. There was nothing to say.

She had spent the last decade chasing something better—working two, sometimes three jobs, each one paying just enough to keep her alive but never enough to help her escape. Rent had gone up, wages hadn’t. The degree she once thought would open doors had become nothing more than an expensive relic of misplaced hope.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

At 28, she was exhausted. The constant battle to survive in a world that didn’t care had worn her down to nothing. She had no savings, no prospects, no one to call for help. She had tried, she had fought, but the system wasn’t built to be won. It was built to keep people like her exactly where they were—treading water until they drowned.

So she had made the appointment.

The government had introduced the Voluntary Euthanasia Initiative three years ago, though most just called it The Exit Program. It was a quiet solution for those who no longer had a place in society—too poor to thrive, too broken to fight, too exhausted to keep pretending. The process was free, painless, and efficient. “A humane solution for an inhumane world,” the brochures had said.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

A nurse in a crisp white uniform stepped into the room and called her name. Mara rose, smoothing her thrift-store sweater out of habit. The nurse smiled—a kind, practiced smile—and gestured for her to follow.

Inside the sterile room, there was a chair, a small table, and a screen displaying a soft, rotating landscape. The nurse asked the standard questions, making sure Mara was certain, that she understood there was no turning back. Mara nodded.

“Would you like to choose a last memory to focus on?” the nurse asked.

Mara thought for a moment. There weren’t many good memories to choose from. But she remembered one—being six years old, standing on the beach, her mother’s hand in hers, waves rolling against the shore. She held onto that image as the nurse pressed a button.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

A warmth spread through her veins. The room blurred. The ocean filled her vision. For the first time in years, Mara felt light.

And then—nothing.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.