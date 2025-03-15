WSDOT’s Gray Notebook for the quarter ending December 31, 2024 now online – The Suburban Times

WSDOT’s quarterly performance analysis, the Gray Notebook for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, is now available in its interactive format. While numerous performance measures are reported throughout the GNB, the most recent highlights include:

WSDOT pavement lane miles in fair or better condition improved slightly from 91.2% in 2022 to 91.6% in 2023 (Pavement)

WSDOT highway maintenance asset condition levels of service continued a downward trend, scoring a 2.03 using a 4.0 Grade Point Average scale in 2024 after scoring a 2.14 in 2023 (Highway Maintenance)

Washington State Ferries’ vessel preservation backlog increased 11.1% from $239.6 million in FY2023 to $266.1 million in FY2024 (WSF Vessels & Terminals)

Airport Master Record Reviews at 41 airports in 2024 showed 60% of runway pavement in excellent or good condition, a decrease from 87% in 2023 (Aviation)

The number of registered electric vehicles in Washington increased 254% between 2020 and 2024 with 223,995 total electric vehicles registered (Electric Vehicles)

As of December 31, 2024, 32 WSDOT-administered projects to improve freight rail structures and freight movement were underway (Freight Rail)

Washington State Ferries completed 36,156 out of 36,650 regularly scheduled trips in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, achieving a 98.7% trip completion rate, up from 95.6% in the same quarter of FY2024 (WSF Quarterly)

In the fourth quarter of 2024, WSDOT Incident Response teams provided an estimated $36.7 million in economic benefit by reducing the effects of incidents on drivers (Incident Response)

