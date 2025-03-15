 Submissions requested for community safety poster contest – The Suburban Times

Submissions requested for community safety poster contest

Sound Transit and Southeast Seattle Education Coalition invite students in grades K-12 to participate in the “Looking Out for Each Other” safety poster contest. Students are asked to draw or illustrate what it means to look out for friends, family members, neighbors, and community members around tracks and trains.

Winners of the contest, which is open to students in Snohomish, King, and Pierce counties, will win cash prizes and the chance to have their posters featured on board Sound Transit’s Link light rail trains.

Student designs will be judged on originality, creativity, and ability to demonstrate the theme of looking out for each other. For inspiration, artists can look to Sound Transit’s safety messages:

  1. Look both ways. Trains come from both directions, so always expect a second train!  
  2. Headphones off, screens down. It’s important to stay alert to be safe.   
  3. Take crosswalks, not shortcuts. Trains always have the right of way, so pay attention to crossing signals.   
  4. Stay behind the yellow line. The yellow strip creates a barrier between the train and the platform.   
  5. Bike smart, ride safe. When you’re riding a bike, always cross tracks at a 90-degree angle to prevent getting stuck. 

Bonus points may also be awarded for incorporating the Sound Transit “LOOK” eyes into the design.

