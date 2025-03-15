 Senate passes Nobles bill to protect children who witness violent crimes – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Senate passes Nobles bill to protect children who witness violent crimes

· · Leave a Comment ·

A bill aimed at reducing the trauma experienced by children who witness violent crimes passed the Senate Tuesday. 

Senate Bill 5169, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), would allow out-of-court statements from children under 18 to be used as evidence in cases involving violent crimes, trafficking, or sexual exploitation. It also clarifies that child witnesses may testify via closed-circuit television in these cases.   

Current law only permits such statements if the child was the direct victim, often forcing young witnesses to testify in open court.  

“Children who witness violent crimes should not have to endure further trauma in the courtroom,” Nobles said. “This bill ensures that their voices are heard in a way that prioritizes their well-being while upholding justice.”  

The bill now moves to the House for consideration. Follow its progress here

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.