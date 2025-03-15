Senate passes Nobles bill to protect children who witness violent crimes – The Suburban Times

A bill aimed at reducing the trauma experienced by children who witness violent crimes passed the Senate Tuesday.

Senate Bill 5169, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), would allow out-of-court statements from children under 18 to be used as evidence in cases involving violent crimes, trafficking, or sexual exploitation. It also clarifies that child witnesses may testify via closed-circuit television in these cases.

Current law only permits such statements if the child was the direct victim, often forcing young witnesses to testify in open court.

“Children who witness violent crimes should not have to endure further trauma in the courtroom,” Nobles said. “This bill ensures that their voices are heard in a way that prioritizes their well-being while upholding justice.”

The bill now moves to the House for consideration. Follow its progress here.