Lakewood’s Tavita Pritchard, Jr. honored by American Samoa Senate – The Suburban Times

Via SamoaNews.com – “Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Tavita Liumotumotua’anaileafi Pritchard, Jr., a proud son of American Samoa and the quarterback coach for the Washington Commanders in the NFL, is currently on-island, reconnecting with relatives he hasn’t seen since his last visit as a toddler.

He is one of the few Samoans who has achieved coaching success in the highly competitive NFL arena. Last Thursday, Pritchard’s remarkable achievements were officially recognized by the Senate in a Resolution commending him on ‘his remarkable career as an athlete of American Samoa ancestry and a Professional Coach of the National Football League (NFL).'”

