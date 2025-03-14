Weekend daytime lane closure on southbound I-5 at Nisqually River Bridge March 15-16 – The Suburban Times

DUPONT –Travelers will see weekend daytime lane closures on southbound Interstate 5 approaching the Nisqually River Bridge during the morning hours of Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16.

Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews will close one lane of southbound I-5 approaching the bridge. The lane closure creates a work zone so crews can clean the bridge using a specialized under bridge inspection truck.

Work schedule:

5 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 15

5 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 16

What to expect:

Reducing southbound I-5 to two lanes approaching the bridge will create delays for travelers during late morning hours Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16.

Crews completed annual cleaning on the northbound I-5 Nisqually River Bridge on Sunday, March, 9. Cleaning bridges improves the efficiency of WSDOT’s bridge inspection program and helps keep each bridge in good working order.

The work is performed during daylight hours for safety.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.

Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads and facilities in Thurston County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.