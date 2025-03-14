Watson’s Greenhouse and Nursery Expands to Olympia – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Watson’s Greenhouse and Nursey.

Watson’s Greenhouse and Nursery, a beloved South Sound gardening destination with over 40 years of family-owned history in Puyallup and Federal Way, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Olympia location. The new location is now open to the public and will be hosting a grand opening celebration March 22-23.

Expanding to Olympia marks a significant new chapter for Watson’s, bringing their renowned expertise and passion for gardening to a new local community.

Watson’s, family-owned and operated, opened in Puyallup over 50 years ago. The second location, Federal Way, opened in 2021.

“This is more than just a new location,” said Maidee Watson, CEO of Watson’s Greenhouse & Nursery. “This is about connecting with the Olympia community and sharing our passion for gardening. We are grateful for this opportunity, and we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

Olympia’s expansive 10-acre footprint significantly increases Watson’s growing capacity and storefront which offers annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs and gifts.

Beyond its storefront offerings, Watson’s hosts regular community workshops and events, fostering a hub for local gardeners to learn, connect and grow together.

The grand opening weekend will be packed with activities for all ages, including:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: The celebration kicks off on Saturday, March 22 at 11:00 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Thurston Chamber of Commerce

Celebration Details: