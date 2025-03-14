Tacoma Animal Shelter Launches Pet Photo Contest for Mural Project – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County invites community members to participate in their second annual Mural Muse Photo Contest. This unique opportunity allows pet owners to have their pets showcased in a mural on the exterior of the shelter.

The contest is open to all, inviting participants to submit photos of their dogs, cats, or domesticated small animals. With a minimum donation of $25, entries can be made online at www.gogophotocontest.com/tacomahumane. Submissions are accepted until March 19 at 12:00 p.m. Following submission, participants are encouraged to rally support from friends and family for votes.

“Our first mural contest was such a huge success—raising over $33,000 from 87 submissions last year—we knew we had to make this an annual event,” said Beth Brooks, director of development at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “This initiative celebrates the special human-animal bond that extends far beyond our shelter’s walls.”

The first-place winner will not only have their pet featured as the centerpiece of the mural by local artist, Saiyare Refaei, but will also receive a prize basket of pet supplies.

The pets of the second and third place winners will be honored with secondary positions on the mural and will receive their own prize baskets.

Every entry and vote support the thousands of animals who enter the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s care each year. Donations also support the organization’s programs and services for pets in need in the community including their Pet Food & Supply Pantry, monthly Vaccine and Wellness Clinics, and Spay/Neuter and Wellness Voucher program.

To submit a pet’s photo, vote, and learn more about the contest, visit: www.gogophotocontest.com/tacomahumane.