Shaw and Pioneer Rail Crossing Repairs Starting March 16 – The Suburban Times

Starting Sunday night, March 16, the railroad crossing at Shaw and Pioneer will undergo nightly repairs. Crews from Meeker Southern Railroad will restore the crossing, with nightly work from 9 pm to 5 am. Some lanes will be temporarily closed during the night work to accommodate the repairs. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, March 21. We appreciate everyone’s patience while the repairs are being done.

For questions about this repair, please contact Streets Supervisor Scott Hill at shill@puyallupwa.gov or call the Streets Division at 253-841-5409.