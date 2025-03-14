 Shaw and Pioneer Rail Crossing Repairs Starting March 16 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Shaw and Pioneer Rail Crossing Repairs Starting March 16

· · Leave a Comment ·

Starting Sunday night, March 16, the railroad crossing at Shaw and Pioneer will undergo nightly repairs. Crews from Meeker Southern Railroad will restore the crossing, with nightly work from 9 pm to 5 am. Some lanes will be temporarily closed during the night work to accommodate the repairs. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, March 21. We appreciate everyone’s patience while the repairs are being done.

For questions about this repair, please contact Streets Supervisor Scott Hill at shill@puyallupwa.gov or call the Streets Division at 253-841-5409.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.