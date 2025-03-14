 Salish Sea Kit debuts in Seattle – The Suburban Times

Salish Sea Kit debuts in Seattle

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News.

Heritage Division Manager Connie McCloud was recognized for her artistic ability at the Seattle Sounders FC match at Lumen Field in Seattle on March 8.

McCloud collaborated with Gail White Eagle (Muckleshoot) and Danielle Morsette (Suquamish) over the past two years to create the latest Seattle Sounders FC kit.

The kit includes a basket weaving design and features a blend of symmetrical shapes and diagonal lines found in Coast Salish weaving.

While the Sounders have worn the new kit on the road, this was the first time it was worn in Seattle in front of the hometown fans.  

McCloud was invited into the Sounders locker room before the game, where she delivered a kit blessing in front of the players. She also had the opportunity to meet Seattle Sounders FC coach Brad Schmetzer face-to-face, as well. Schmetzer was excited about the look of his team’s newest jerseys and what they mean to the region.

Read the rest of the story – and see more photos – at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

