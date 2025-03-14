Puyallup Public Hearing: Latecomer’s Agreement – The Suburban Times

The Puyallup City Council will conduct a public hearing to consider a request for a latecomer’s agreement for a 360 linear foot sanitary sewer main installed in Firland Drive.

This public hearing will be conducted at the regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter, at the Puyallup City Hall Council Chambers on the 5th floor located at 333 South Meridian, Puyallup, Washington 98371. The meeting can be viewed in person or via livestream. Information on how to access the meeting virtually will be added to the agenda and published on the City’s website by 3:00 p.m. on the Thursday preceding the meeting.

All citizens are welcome to speak or provide written comments regarding the proposed latecomer’s agreement. Written comments should be addressed to the City Clerk, City of Puyallup, 333 South Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371 or emailed to info@puyallupwa.gov by 5:30 p.m. on March 25, 2025.

For additional information on the latecomer’s agreement, please contact Hans Hunger, City Engineer, by phone at 253-435-3640 or email at hhunger@puyallupwa.gov.