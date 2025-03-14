Lace up your sneakers and join us in June – The Suburban Times

Submitted by HopeSparks.

Lace up your sneakers, grab your friends and family, and hit the trails for a high-energy, feel-good event that’s all about movement, music, and community! Whether you’re running, walking, dancing, or strutting your stuff, this untimed event is perfect for all ages and abilities.

The 2nd Annual Kevan Carter Jr Hip Hop Therapy Fun Run/Walk will be June 7 at South Hill Community Park/Nathan Chapman Trail, 14201 86th Avenue East, Puyallup, WA 98373

Check In @ 8am, Start Time @ 9am

Youth ~ $10.00

Adult ~ $20.00

All registered receive a t-shirt!

Interested in being a sponsor for the Fun Run? Contact Linda Troeh at ltroeh@hopesparks.org.