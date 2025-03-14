CPSD Board Names Lowry Interim District 4 Director – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District Board of Directors named Darrin Lowry interim director of District 4 at its March 10 meeting. Lowry will be sworn in at the April 14 board meeting and will serve until the November election.

“Serving as a school board member is not merely about leadership. It is about serving as stewards of education, ensuring that the future of our children is at the forefront of every decision,” said Board President Alyssa Anderson Pearson. “We look forward to Mr. Lowry’s participation on the school board.”

Lowry has been a resident of the Director District 4 area for the past 16 years and currently serves as the treasurer of the Tillicum Woodbrook Community Center and chairperson of the City of Lakewood Community Services Advisory Board.

He is a retired educator and school administrator, with 25 years of experience, who has held various positions in school districts across western Washington. He began his career as a middle school science teacher and most recently served as North Thurston High School assistant principal from 2018 until his retirement in 2021.

During his interview with the board, Lowry stated that he has a collaborative approach and believes that every student can succeed. He has worked with diverse communities in his profession and values thoughtful listening.

“I look forward to learning how to best help the marginalized students in the school district and to support the staff in their mission to help every student succeed,” Lowry said.

The District 4 seat will be up for election in November. Eligible individuals interested in running for this position must file with the Pierce County Elections Office between May 5 and 9.