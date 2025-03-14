1996 Jeffrey Klungness Cold Case Solved – The Suburban Times

In 1980, Martin Malcolm had been charged and convicted of stabbing and killing his wife, who was the mother to his child, and assaulting (stabbed) two of the wife’s friends during the same incident. Martin served 12 years prison time and was released in 1992.

The Klungness family were introduced to Martin through their church as a handyman. Martin was known to assist around the Klungness household as well as hang around the house, eating meals, playing board games with Jeffrey, and taking Jeffrey to school. It was reported that Susan often felt Martin was overstaying his welcome at the house and, in addition, she was becoming less comfortable with his relationship with Jeffrey.

In 1996 Susan Klungness was killed in her residence while her husband, Ronald Klungness, was at work. Susan suffered several blunt force trauma injuries to her head and body. Martin was a strong person of interest in the case. On the day of the homicide, he was reported to be at the residence as well as later seen driving Susan’s vehicle with Jeffrey as a passenger. Martin took Jeffrey to get a haircut and Martin could be seen on video footage withdrawing money from a bank. Jeffrey was never seen or heard from again.

In October 2017, a skull fragment was found in the Greenwater area of unincorporated Pierce County by mushroom pickers. A search of the nearby area was conducted, but nothing further was located.

The skull fragment was examined by the Pierce County Medical Examiner as well as a Forensic Anthropologist from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. It was later sent to the FBI Laboratory for possible DNA extraction. Damage consistent with blunt force trauma was present on the skull. The skull was determined to be from a juvenile (likely teenaged) male. A search of PCSO cold cases revealed the Klungness case and the missing teenager, Jeffrey Klungness.

In August 2020, it was determined that Mitochondrial DNA comparisons between the skull and Jeffrey Klungness’s half-sister were a match. In September 2020, another search of the area (slightly different area than the prior search) was conducted over the span of several days. Items located during this search, and all in the same general area, included a Fibula bone and some clothing items.

The partial cranium and fibula were sent to Bode Technology for DNA processing. In April 2021, Bode Technology identified both as belonging to the same individual. Results of the examination were later sent to the University of North Texas which, in November 2021, confirmed the DNA and remains originated from a biological child of Ronald and Susan Klungness as well as being related to his maternal half-sibling. Jeffrey Klungness’ remains were confirmed as being located and identified.

While awaiting the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to finish reviewing the investigation and issue a warrant for Martin Malcolm’s arrest, investigators learned that Martin Malcolm had died in the Thurston County area at the age of 67 from natural causes in August 2022.

In March 2025, investigators received the Postmortem Examination Report from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office for Jeffrey Klungness. It concluded that the recovered skull and fibula were positively identified as those of Jeffrey Klungness. The cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries of the head, and the manner of death was listed as homicide. In March 2025, the prosecutor’s office stated Martin Malcolm would be charged if he were not deceased. There are still parts of the investigation being finalized, however, in light of the facts and evidence of the case, as well as the suspect being deceased and unable to be formally charged or continue with court proceedings, the case as a whole is considered resolved and closed.

The post 1996 Jeffrey Klungness Cold Case Solved first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Blotter.