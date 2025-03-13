 Work to manage roadside vegetation starts March 24 – The Suburban Times

Work to manage roadside vegetation starts March 24

Vegetation management work along road shoulders in unincorporated Pierce County will kick off this spring, with crews applying herbicides March 24 through May 30.  

Herbicides are applied to combat weeds and eliminate vegetation from road shoulders. 

Targeted noxious weed and brush control herbicide applications will also be made through late November, as needed. Only federal- and state-approved herbicides are used. This work is weather dependent. 

The work is part of Pierce County’s integrated roadside vegetation management program. Crews also mow grass in the spring and summer and cut brush and trim trees as needed throughout the year. 

Properly maintained roadsides are important for the safety of motorists and active transportation users. This annual maintenance work also reduces fire danger, optimizes stormwater drainage, helps control noxious weeds and non-native plants, and promotes native plant growth. 

“Owner Will Maintain” agreements 

Property owners who do not want the roadside vegetation adjacent to their property sprayed with herbicides or mechanically trimmed can sign an “Owner Will Maintain” agreement with Pierce County.  

Under this agreement, the property owner agrees to maintain the vegetation. If the property owner does not meet the standards detailed in the agreement, the maintenance of the right-of-way reverts to Pierce County.  

The property owner must display a Pierce County-provided sign indicating their participation in the program. 

Residents can call (253) 798-6000 to sign up or renew their agreement. Learn more at www.PierceCountyWa.gov/OwnerMaintain.  

