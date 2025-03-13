 Valencia Carroll Exhibition Opens March 18 in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College – The Suburban Times

Valencia Carroll Exhibition Opens March 18 in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College

Don’t miss Valencia Carroll’s “Alpha-Babies” exhibition in The Gallery at TCC! Carroll’s 26 paintings explore childhood, motherhood, grief, and identity through the rediscovery of her childhood dolls. Each piece invites viewers into a playful yet contemplative scavenger hunt, where objects form letters of the alphabet.

Exhibition: March 18 – April 4, 2025

Gallery Talk: March 19, noon

Reception: March 21, 5-8 p.m.

Doll-Making Workshop: April 5, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The April 5 doll-making workshop is an all-ages event; bring the kids! Materials will be provided.

Building 4 at Tacoma Community College, The Gallery is located near the corner of 12th and Mildred. Hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday. Free admission. Visitor parking is available in Lot G.

