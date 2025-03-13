 Update: Point Defiance Park Sexual Assault Case – The Suburban Times

Update: Point Defiance Park Sexual Assault Case

Leave a Comment

TACOMA, Wash. – On the evening of Wednesday, December 11, 2024, the Tacoma Police Department received a report from an adult female who alleged she was attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect while walking her dog near the Point Defiance dog park. Detectives and crime scene technicians immediately responded, launching a comprehensive investigation. Multiple resources were deployed, including forensic analysis and witness interviews, to thoroughly examine the reported incident.

Following a detailed review of all available evidence, the City Prosecutor’s Office determined that the information provided did not align with the findings of the investigation. Consequently, the individual who filed the initial report was charged with filing a false report.

The Tacoma Police Department understands the serious nature of sexual assault and the impact such reports have on our community. It is committed to thoroughly investigating all reports of sexual assault, providing support to survivors, and ensuring public safety.

The Tacoma Police Department appreciates the community’s continued support and understanding as it works to maintain public safety.

