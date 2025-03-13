Honor women with stories and voices at the Pierce County Library – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Honor the contributions and achievements of women throughout history and society through women’s stories and voices. Visit the Pierce County Library System for classes and events, specially curated booklists and informative displays as the nation celebrates Women’s History Month.

Pierce County Library celebrates the accomplishments and works of women from diverse backgrounds through events at library locations. Events include:

Inspiring Artists Workshop

Get inspired by examining the works of Georgia O’Keeffe and Amelia Peláez. Ages 13 and up.

Saturday, March 15, 2-3:30 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Thursday, March 27, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library, 900 Meridian E., Suite 29

Women’s History Month Read-In

Read excerpts from poetry, speeches, stories, songs and more by women authors and artists. Age 5 and up. Registration required.

Sunday, March 16, 2-3 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Tuesday, March 18, 6-7 p.m.

Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Film Screening: “Free For All: The Public Library”

Learn about the revolutionary women who helped create the public library system. Ages 18 and up. Registration required.

Tuesday, March 18, 4-6 p.m.

Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, 10202 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW

Pioneer Memories, Future Dreams: Eliza Jane Meeker

Delve into the life and times of Eliza Meeker, the fascinating woman who contributed to our region’s history. Age 18 and up.

Thursday, March 20, 6-7 p.m.

Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

Explore the resilient women, trailblazers and icons of women’s stories with curated booklists for all ages, available in book, e-book and audiobook.

Register for events and find more information at mypcls.org.