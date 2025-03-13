 Honor women with stories and voices at the Pierce County Library – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Honor women with stories and voices at the Pierce County Library

· · Leave a Comment ·

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Honor the contributions and achievements of women throughout history and society through women’s stories and voices. Visit the Pierce County Library System for classes and events, specially curated booklists and informative displays as the nation celebrates Women’s History Month. 

Pierce County Library celebrates the accomplishments and works of women from diverse backgrounds through events at library locations. Events include: 

Inspiring Artists Workshop 

DuPont Historical Museum.

Get inspired by examining the works of Georgia O’Keeffe and Amelia Peláez. Ages 13 and up.

Saturday, March 15, 2-3:30 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100     

Thursday, March 27, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library, 900 Meridian E., Suite 29

Women’s History Month Read-In

Read excerpts from poetry, speeches, stories, songs and more by women authors and artists. Age 5 and up. Registration required. 

Sunday, March 16, 2-3 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma    

Tuesday, March 18, 6-7 p.m. 

Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma     

Film Screening: “Free For All: The Public Library”

Learn about the revolutionary women who helped create the public library system. Ages 18 and up. Registration required. 

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

Tuesday, March 18, 4-6 p.m.

Interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, 10202 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW    

Pioneer Memories, Future Dreams: Eliza Jane Meeker 

Delve into the life and times of Eliza Meeker, the fascinating woman who contributed to our region’s history. Age 18 and up.

Thursday, March 20, 6-7 p.m.

Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.      

Explore the resilient women, trailblazers and icons of women’s stories with curated booklists for all ages, available in book, e-book and audiobook.

Register for events and find more information at mypcls.org.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.