City of Tacoma to Host Information Sessions on Tacoma Streets Initiative II – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is holding Tacoma Streets Initiative II information sessions scheduled for March and April. This initiative focuses on enhancing Tacoma’s arterial streets, sidewalks, and multimodal infrastructure through improvements, maintenance, and repairs.

Proposition 1 is part of the Tacoma Streets Initiative II and, if approved by voters, would replace the expiring Proposition 3 rates, increasing the utility tax (on natural gas, electric, and phone services) from 1.5 percent to 2 percent effective March 2026 and the property tax rate from $0.20 to $0.25 per $1,000 of assessed value effective January 2026. The proposed ballot measure, Proposition 1, will appear on the April 22, 2025 ballot.

Community information sessions will be held in person at various locations:

March 17 at the Center at Norpoint, 4818 Nassau Ave NE, from 5:30 to 7 PM

March 19 at Council Chambers, 747 Market St., from 5:30 to 6:30 PM

March 26 at South Tacoma Library Branch, 3411 S 56th St., from 5 to 6 PM

March 26 at Swasey Library Branch, 7001 6th Ave., from 6:30 to 7:30 PM

April 2 at Fern Hill Library Branch, 765 S 84th St., from 5 to 6 PM

April 3 at Moore Library Branch, 215 S 56th St., from 4:30 to 5:30 PM

For more details on Streets Initiative II, please visit cityoftacoma.org/SI2.