Bill Strengthening Public Safety Measures for Sexually Violent Predators Advances to the Senate – The Suburban Times

House Bill 1133, a measure aimed at enhancing public safety by refining the civil commitment process for sexually violent predators (SVPs), has passed the Washington State House of Representatives with strong bi-partisan support and is now headed to the Senate for further consideration. The bill passed 95-0. This is a critical step for community safety. Sponsored by Representatives Mari Leavitt (D-University Place), and a bipartisan group of legislators at the request of the Attorney General, HB 1133 strengthens the ability of county prosecutors and the Attorney General’s Office to obtain records critical in determining whether an individual qualifies for civil commitment as an SVP.

The bill also closes a loophole allowing individuals under less restrictive alternative supervision to earn supervision compliance credit while serving concurrent sentences.

“This legislation ensures that prosecutors have the necessary tools to thoroughly evaluate potential civil commitments and protect our communities,” said Representative Leavitt. “Sexually violent predators present unique public safety challenges, and we must have a fair, transparent, and effective system in place to manage their treatment and supervision. Our community expects as much.”

Under HB 1133, county prosecutors and the Attorney General can ask a judge to require agencies or organizations to supply records that could help determine whether someone qualifies as an SVP and should be civilly committed. These provisions will help prosecutors make informed decisions on whether to seek indefinite civil commitment of individuals who meet the criteria for SVP designation.

“This bill closes the supervision compliance loophole, making communities safer when a sexually violent predator transitions to unconditional release, and improves information-sharing between agencies and prosecuting authorities,” Attorney General Nick Brown said. “I appreciate the bipartisan support for this important public safety policy.”

With the House’s approval, HB 1133 now moves to the Senate, where it will undergo further review and debate. If passed, the bill will take effect 90 days after the legislative session ends.

For more detailed information on the bill, and to follow it as it travels through the legislative process, visit the Legislature’s page: HB 1133.