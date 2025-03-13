African American Family History Workshop, March 22 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Fred Feller.

Event: “Family Ties That UNITE Us!” Tacoma African American Family History Event

For many African Americans, learning about ancestors and finding their stories can be challenging. In order to honor the contribution of African Americans to their communities the ‘FamilySearch’ Center of Tacoma is hosting a FREE workshop and lunch focusing on strategies on how to find records and information on African American ancestry. The workshop will be held March 22, 2025, from 9AM to 2PM. The Center is located at 1102 S. Pearl St, Tacoma. Attendees will hear from experts on how to use research tools to find their African American ancestors, AND, how to preserve their own personal family story for their descendants.

Thanks to the partnership between FamilySearch International, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society the historical records of over 4 million men, women and children of African descent are now searchable online, without cost. This workshop will teach you how to use these databases, as well as other free online resources to build your family story.

Event topics:

“Where to Start – One Name,” Resources to use one name to start to find more names (and people!)

“Plantations and Reservations,” African American and Native American connections.

Family is a term that carries deep emotional weight and significance. It encompasses more than just biological ties; it represents a range of relationships, experiences, and shared memories that shape who we are. When we think about what defines a family, we often reflect on the bonds that unite us—be it through blood, love, or shared experiences. In the words of Henry Lewis Gates: “We stand on the shoulders of ancestors who endured INCREDIBLE hardships so that we could be born. We must honor them by finding and remembering their names and passing their stories on to future generations.”

Learn how to honor your past and to enrich your present!

Register Online: http://www.tacomaaafhe.com/home