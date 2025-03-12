Warriors standout signs with University of Puget Sound – The Suburban Times

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News.

Chief Leschi Warriors senior Joey Earl will continue his football and track career a mere nine miles down the road from the Puyallup Reservation.

A signing day ceremony commenced in the Chief Leschi Schools auditorium on Feb. 27, where Earl signed his paperwork to continue his athletic career at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. Earl was surrounded by family, friends, administrators, community members, teammates and former coaches for the festive occasion.

“I have always dreamed for a day like this,” Earl said. “All the work I have done and all of the work my parents put me through looks like it is paying off.”

Going to school just down the road from the house he grew up played a huge role in his decision to attend UPS.

“I wanted to go to school close to home and this is my opportunity. I love it,” Earl said.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.