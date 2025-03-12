 Video: “I’m Sorry” Pursuit – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Video: “I’m Sorry” Pursuit

· · Leave a Comment ·

On March 6th, just past midnight, our graveyard deputies were patrolling Canyon Road when they observed a white sedan driving at a high rate of speed. What would have been a civil speeding infraction turned into much more. Watch as our deputies successfully stop this high-speed vehicle and take the driver into custody. An interesting fact about this vehicle is the license plate returned to having several other eluding cases from other jurisdictions in which the vehicle took off from police and was not apprehended for safety reasons.  Great job to our deputies for safely pursuing this dangerous driver and taking them off the road for the final time.

The post “I’m Sorry” Pursuit first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Blotter.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.