Video: “I’m Sorry” Pursuit – The Suburban Times

On March 6th, just past midnight, our graveyard deputies were patrolling Canyon Road when they observed a white sedan driving at a high rate of speed. What would have been a civil speeding infraction turned into much more. Watch as our deputies successfully stop this high-speed vehicle and take the driver into custody. An interesting fact about this vehicle is the license plate returned to having several other eluding cases from other jurisdictions in which the vehicle took off from police and was not apprehended for safety reasons. Great job to our deputies for safely pursuing this dangerous driver and taking them off the road for the final time.
The post “I’m Sorry” Pursuit first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Blotter.
Leave a Reply