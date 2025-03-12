Senate passes Nobles bill to expand pregnancy-related workplace accommodations – The Suburban Times

A bill to expand workplace protections for pregnant and postpartum workers passed the Senate Monday.

Senate Bill 5217, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), expands pregnancy and postpartum workplace accommodations to all employers, regardless of size. It guarantees paid lactation breaks, including travel time if no suitable space is available, and prohibits employers from requiring workers to use meal or rest breaks for pumping. The bill also allows parents with an infant under 12 months to request a delay or excusal from jury duty.

Currently, state law only mandates pregnancy-related accommodations for businesses with 15 or more employees and does not require compensation for lactation breaks.

To strengthen enforcement, the bill shifts oversight from the Attorney General’s Office to the Department of Labor and Industries (L&I), ensuring a more streamlined and effective process for investigating complaints and holding employers accountable. L&I would also work with businesses to resolve issues before issuing penalties.

“No one should have to choose between their job and their health, or between earning a paycheck and caring for their child,” Nobles said. “This bill ensures that every pregnant and postpartum worker in Washington has the protections they need — without financial penalty or unnecessary stress. When we support working families, we build stronger communities and a more resilient economy.”

The bill now moves to the House for consideration. Follow its progress here.