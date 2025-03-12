Oakbrook Elementary School: A Severe Case of “Yo-Yo” Academics. Why is that? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

Lakewood CARES is providing an academic-based response to schools highlighted in the Clover Park School District (CPSD) “#SuperSchoolShoutOut“articles in The Suburban Times. This is data you will not find elsewhere in CPSD community relations pieces, School Board meeting agendas or monthly “Inside Schools”. The CPSD “beaming with pride” article covering Oakbrook Elementary School was featured in a Suburban Times article on 22 February 2025:

The CPSD Oakbrook article is devoid of any actual academic-related information. Can you tell by reading it how things are academically at Oakbrook? How about any of the other CPSD schools in previous CPSD “community relations” puff pieces? This is what is so unfair about these CPSD puff pieces. CPSD treats academically successful and failing schools exactly alike when it comes to community relations rather than praising success and examining failure. That’s what “equity” is all about: no winners, no losers; everyone is the same.

I commend teacher Silvija Holmquist and fifth grader Anaiah Ward for their effort and interests. However, they are but specific anecdotal examples of Oakbrook’s success which should have been addressed in a far broader context as well.

This Schooldigger.com graph displays Oakbrook’s academic rankings since 2016 to present:

Oakbrook Elementary School Academic Ranking

https://www.schooldigger.com/go/WA/schools/0141000265/school.aspx

What makes Oakbrook’s academic ranking so striking are the series of significant “yo-yo” ups-and- downs over the last nine years (2020 not reported). Here are the academic rankings by year:

2016: 40.6 percentile

2017: 50.9 percentile

2018: 28.8 percentile

2019: 42.7 percentile

2021: 57.1 percentile

2022: 29.3 percentile

2023: 33.3 percentile

2024: 37.7 percentile

This phenomenon is somewhat unusual in CPSD where academic trends (typically downward) tend to be more gradual over time. Oakbrook’s “yo-yo” academic ranking is mirrored by the OSPI “Students Meeting State Standards” metric over the same period. I have researched Oakbrook’s student and teacher demographics (overwhelmingly white female teachers) and education, class size, and teacher/student ratios and found little variation over the same period that would explain this phenomenon.

Coincidentally, there was an abnormally high rate of disciplinary issues with the percentage of students excluded in response to a behavioral violation between 2019 and 2024 as shown below:

2019: 3.4%

2020: 6.9%

2021: 0.96% (COVID?)

2022: 10.6%

2023: 3.6%

2024: 1.6%

Oakbrook’s highest discipline numbers are far higher than discipline numbers for other CPSD elementary schools regardless of their academic performance. Typical CPSD elementary school discipline rates are below 2% or often less than 1%. The lead up to COVID and post-COVID “bump” in Oakbrook’s discipline rate are unique to Oakbrook and not found in other CPSD elementary schools. Perhaps the only conclusion that can be drawn from this academic ranking and disciplinary data is that Oakbrook went through a difficult, unstable period administratively which affected teacher effectiveness and student learning in an unsettled school environment. Did the CPSD School Board give an explanation given to parents of Oakbrook Elementary students? I doubt it. Was the CPSD School Board even aware of the situation at Oakbrook Elementary? I doubt it.

https://reportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/102241

In 2024 Oakbrook was academically ranked at 37.7 percentile and has shown minor improvement since 2022, but it is still below average academically when compared statewide. Oakbrook is at the bottom of the top eight CPSD elementary schools which have an average academic ranking of 53.3 percentile. The bottom eight elementary schools have an average academic ranking of 12.6 percentile. The average academic ranking for all CPSD elementary schools is 32.9 percentile.

The Office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI) data shown below on the next two slides come from its “Report Card” website and go into further detail about Oakbrook’s academics and related factors:

Oakbrook Elementary School academic performance, student population

“Students on Track for College-level Learning Without Needing Remedial Classes” is an OSPI confusing nonsense term, especially at elementary and middle school level, which replaced the previous easily understood and relevant “Students Meeting State Standards”.

In 2018/19 the percentage of Oakbrook students meeting State standards in ELA was (55.1%), math (51.1%) and science (48.4%) for an average of 51.5%. In 2024 the average percentage of Oakbrook students meeting State standards was 45%: ELA (43.4%), math (37.3%) and science (54.2%).That gives you some idea of Oakbrook’s overall academic performance, choppy as it was, over the last five years through the midst of COVID and to the present.

Oakbrook Elementary School attendance, teachers, spending

Oakbrooks’s regular attendance is 76.1%, which is better than the CPSD average attendance of 65.7%. However, Oakbrook’s attendance is down significantly from its high pre-COVID average of 89.7% to a post-COVID average of 71.4%. This may also be indicative of conditions that led to lower academic ranking and higher discipline rates

Oakbrook’s teacher/student ratio is about one teacher to 13 students (1:13) which is below the CPSD average ratio of 1:15 and has not significantly changed since 2018/19. In 2019/20 Oakbrook’s expenditure per student was $15,383. By 2022/23 (latest figures) it had ballooned to $21,566 in just four years. That’s an annual increase of about 8.8% and somewhat above CPSD per-student expenditure increases over that time period. Oakbrook teachers, surprisingly, have among the highest average years of teaching experience (14.6) in CPSD. Off-JBLM based elementary school teachers have an average of 12.6 years experience.

The Office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI) data shown below on their “Report Card” website goes into further detail about Oakbrook’s Student Growth Percentile (SGP):

Oakbrook’s Elementary School “Student Growth Percentile” (SGP)

Oakbrook’s 2018/19 Student Growth Percentile (SGP) in ELA was 52 percentile and in math 41.0 percentile. In 2023/24, just six years later, ELA was at 51 percentile and math at 41.5 percentile. The State median SGP score is 50 percentile. Thus, Oakbrook’s growth in ELA is average and in math below average over the last six years and has remained unchanged. Unfortunately, the OSPI SGP data for Oakbrook is not as detailed by race/ethnicity as that of other CPSD schools and is missing years 2019-2021.

CPSD has a responsibility to periodically inform parents and tax payers about what’s really happening in schools academically and administratively instead of trying to propagandize with “puff pieces”. That would be “transparency” rather than a “smoke screen”. If you have a student who attends Oakbrook, or any other CPSD school, want to know what’s going on at that school and improve academic performance, then you’re going to have to get involved! You deserve more in return for your hard-earned tax dollars. It’s the future of your children! Find out how your school is performing academically and what it is going to take to improve that performance.

School Board members are your elected representatives, not just rubber stamps for hired CPSD employees. Contact them and hold them accountable. Wondering who your CPSD Board representative is? Try contacting the Board’s President, Alyssa Anderson Pearson, via email at: apearson@cloverpark.k12.wa.us

I’m sure she’ll welcome the opportunity to answer all your questions.