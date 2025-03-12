 H-Barn Restoration Gains Momentum as Amazon & Hokold Foundation Donations Secures Latest Quarter Million in Funding – The Suburban Times

H-Barn Restoration Gains Momentum as Amazon & Hokold Foundation Donations Secures Latest Quarter Million in Funding

Lakewood, WA – Partners for Parks is excited to share major updates on the H-Barn renovation project, a historic preservation effort that will be a landmark achievement for the City of Lakewood and its residents.

Two significant funding commitments have recently been secured:

  • Amazon has generously committed $50,000 to support the renovation.
  • The Hokold Foundation of Lakewood, WA has pledged $200,000, further ensuring the project’s success.
Partners for Parks extends its deepest gratitude to both Amazon and the Hokold Foundation for their generosity and commitment to preserving this cherished community landmark.

“Amazon is proud to support the restoration of the H-Barn and to play a role in this public-private partnership with the City of Lakewood. This effort not only preserves an important piece of history but also creates a space where the community can come together, connect, and make new memories for years to come.” – Dean Allsopp, Manager, Community Engagement for Amazon.

On February 18, Partners for Parks officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the City of Lakewood. This agreement authorizes support for architectural and engineering services and includes a partnership with Graham Baba Architects for the H-Barn’s design.

With strong momentum, Partners for Parks continues to seek support from individuals, businesses, and organizations to bring this vision to life. To date, the campaign has raised nearly $2.7 million toward its $3.5 million goal. To learn more about the H-Barn restoration project, join the Partners for Parks board, attend an upcoming awareness event, make a gift, or volunteer, please visit https://partnersforparks.net/.

About Partners for Parks
Partners for Parks is a collaboration of Lakewood service organizations, community groups, educational institutions, military and businesses that have come together for the purpose of assisting in the improvement of Lakewood area parks.

