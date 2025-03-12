 Friends of the Lakewood Library Donation Dropoff is this Saturday March 15 – The Suburban Times

Friends of the Lakewood Library Donation Dropoff is this Saturday March 15

Submitted by Robert Estrada.

In preparation for the May 2 and 3, 2025 book sales, donation drop-off dates are the Saturdays of March 15, and April 12. Please bring your donations to the back parking lot of St, Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, from 11 am to 1 pm.

In addition to books, Friends also accept DVDs, CDs, and puzzles. And Friends could use your help. So, if you are a book lover and/or just looking for a neat place to volunteer a few hours on a Thursday, contact the Friends at friendsoflakewoodlibrary@gmail.com. Thank you for helping support the Tillicum and Interim Lakewood libraries.



