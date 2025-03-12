 Community Events on March 17 and 20 Offer Opportunities to Meet Interim Fire Chief – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Community Events on March 17 and 20 Offer Opportunities to Meet Interim Fire Chief

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is hosting two community events – one in-person and one virtual – in March to offer Tacoma community members opportunities to meet Interim Fire Chief Sionna Stallings-Ala’ilima. Interim Fire Chief Stallings-Ala’ilima is under consideration for a permanent appointment as Fire Chief and will present her leadership vision and goals for the Tacoma Fire Department. 

These will be moderated events, and community members are encouraged to email questions in advance to HRAdminTeam@cityoftacoma.org by 10 AM on March 17. 

In-Person Community Event
March 17
4 – 5 PM

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

Tacoma Municipal Building Council Chambers (747 Market Street, 1st Floor)

Virtual Community Event
March 20
Noon – 1 PM

Click here to join this event. (Dial-in option: (253) 215-8782; Meeting ID – 945 3086 8613; Passcode 799727)

At the conclusion of each event, attendees will have an opportunity to provide feedback on Interim Chief Stallings-Ala’ilima through a survey. Attendance is required to participate in the survey.  The feedback will be provided to the City Manager for her consideration during the appointment process.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.