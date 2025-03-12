Community Events on March 17 and 20 Offer Opportunities to Meet Interim Fire Chief – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is hosting two community events – one in-person and one virtual – in March to offer Tacoma community members opportunities to meet Interim Fire Chief Sionna Stallings-Ala’ilima. Interim Fire Chief Stallings-Ala’ilima is under consideration for a permanent appointment as Fire Chief and will present her leadership vision and goals for the Tacoma Fire Department.

These will be moderated events, and community members are encouraged to email questions in advance to HRAdminTeam@cityoftacoma.org by 10 AM on March 17.

In-Person Community Event

March 17

4 – 5 PM

Tacoma Municipal Building Council Chambers (747 Market Street, 1st Floor)

Virtual Community Event

March 20

Noon – 1 PM

Click here to join this event. (Dial-in option: (253) 215-8782; Meeting ID – 945 3086 8613; Passcode 799727)

At the conclusion of each event, attendees will have an opportunity to provide feedback on Interim Chief Stallings-Ala’ilima through a survey. Attendance is required to participate in the survey. The feedback will be provided to the City Manager for her consideration during the appointment process.