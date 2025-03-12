Black Wellness Expo – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma (WA) Chapter of the Links Incorporated.

This community event is designed to encourage a healthy lifestyle for people from all cultures,

ethnicities, and communities. Doors will open at the STAR Center at 10:00 AM on March 15. It is located at 3873 South 66th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409. The Expo is from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. There are activities for both children and adults.

For more information: https://TacomaLinksinc.org or Tacomawalinksinc@yahoo.com

You will have a great time!