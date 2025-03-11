What’s UP with Biz? – The Suburban Times

Year-end data reveals that University Place continues to be an attractive “place” to do business.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, there were a total of 1,685 licensed businesses in U.P. Of those, 755 were storefront businesses and 930 were home-based.

During the calendar year, 394 new business licenses were issued in U.P., including 84 storefront businesses and 310 home-based.

“These new businesses bring new sales tax revenue to the City’s coffers and offer products and services that enable U.P. residents to shop local.” said Becky Metcalf, the City’s business outreach liaison. “Although each year we see some businesses close, we continue to enjoy a very stable business environment in University Place.”