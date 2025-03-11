Senate passes Nobles bill to improve equity in educator training resources – The Suburban Times

A bill to ensure professional development resources for educators reflect the diverse experiences of Washington students passed the Senate Monday.

Senate Bill 5177, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), directs the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) to include the perspectives of historically marginalized and underrepresented groups when identifying training materials for educators.

The bill, brought to Nobles by students, specifies that these resources must consider the experiences of students with sensory, mental, and physical disabilities. It also addresses the needs of neurodivergent students, LGBTQ+ youth, students experiencing homelessness, and students from diverse racial, ethnic, and immigrant backgrounds.

“When educators have the right tools, schools become places where every child can thrive,” Nobles said. “This bill ensures professional development prepares teachers to meet the diverse needs of their students and create truly inclusive classrooms.”

Building on existing requirements for OSPI, the bill incorporates these additional perspectives into training on topics such as social-emotional learning, trauma-informed practices, and culturally sustaining teaching.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration. Follow its progress here.