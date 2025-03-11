Pierce County Library Board to review 2024 final budget and conduct other business – The Suburban Times

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, March 12, 3:30 p.m., regular meeting, the Board will review the Library’s 2024 final budget, consider updates to policies, and address additional business.

The Board will review the final revenue the Library System received in 2024, to operate the Library System. The majority of the Library’s revenue comes from taxes on property, such as houses and commercial buildings. It will review the final expenses to run the 19 libraries and offer valued library services and programs.

Also, the Board will discuss updates to policies, including the Comprehensive and Procurement Purchasing policy and the Privacy and Confidentiality policy.