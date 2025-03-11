Meet the new Emerald Queen Casino management duo – The Suburban Times

By Hailey Palmer, Puyallup Tribal News

Two new faces are roaming the floor of the Emerald Queen Casino as new management recently took over the Tribe’s casinos in Tacoma and Fife.

Yale Rowe and Peter Chu are now in charge of the two casinos and bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience in the hospitality, gaming and entertainment industries. Rowe has assumed the role of CEO and Chu has taken on the COO position, respectively.

They succeed Frank Wright and George Robinson who oversaw the humble beginnings of the Emerald Queen Casino Riverboat all the way to the 310,000-square-foot facility in Tacoma today.

Puyallup Tribal Council Chairman Bill Sterud wanted to thank Wright and Robinson for their 20-plus years managing the casinos.

