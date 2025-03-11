Letter: Dangerous Government Efficiency Initiatives – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

During the second Gulf War, a major logistical challenge arose with the influx of civilian contractors working on contracted equipment in combat zones. Ensuring these contractors were properly vetted and tracking maintenance issues became essential for operational effectiveness and troop safety. To address this, we implemented a control system that accounted for contractors while simultaneously capturing maintenance data. This system allowed for “just-in-time” logistics, ensuring that necessary parts and support arrived precisely when needed, reducing downtime and increasing combat readiness.

As the war continued, like all contracts and programs, our initiative underwent an efficiency review. The individual assigned to determine its validity was a 64-year-old soon to retire Department of the Army employee with no military or combat experience. Despite lacking firsthand understanding of the operational risks, she unilaterally concluded that the program was unnecessary. This decision, if upheld, would have endangered American lives by disrupting critical maintenance and logistical support.

Fortunately, her recommendation was overruled. We had to escalate the issue all the way to the Secretary of Defense, presenting a thorough justification for maintaining the system. Ultimately, our argument prevailed, and the program remained in place. However, for nearly a year, bureaucratic red tape put troops at unnecessary risk while a vital support system’s fate hung in the balance.

This incident underscores a broader issue in military decisions affecting battlefield effectiveness should not be left solely to individuals lacking operational experience. Lives depend on getting these decisions right the first time.