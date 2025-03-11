Lakewood Rotary Club’s Grant Supports Clare’s Closet—Join Us April 12 to Make a Bigger Impact – The Suburban Times

Clare’s Closet at St. Clare Hospital is one of the Lakewood Rotary Club’s Community Concerns grant recipients, providing clothing and essentials to patients in need. This vital program ensures that vulnerable individuals leave the hospital with dignity and comfort, reinforcing the club’s mission to serve the community.

“This grant is a perfect example of how Rotary transforms lives,” said Jan Gee, Community Concerns Chair. “Something as simple as clean clothing can restore dignity and hope. By supporting our Wine & Beer Festival on April 12, 2025, you help fund critical programs like Clare’s Closet and make a direct impact on our community.”

This impactful support is made possible through fundraising efforts like the Lakewood Rotary Club Wine & Beer Festival, happening on April 12, 2025. Join us for an evening of fine wines, craft beers, and community spirit—all to support local programs like Clare’s Closet.

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Get your tickets today and be a part of something bigger.

For tickets and event details, visit lakewoodrotary.com or contact hank@newtacoma.com.