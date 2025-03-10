South Sound’s Premier Foodie Event Returns: Culinary Classic 2025 – The Suburban Times

Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce announcement.

Puyallup, WA – The highly anticipated Culinary Classic 2025, sponsored by MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, is back and better than ever! This premier South Sound event is a must-attend evening for food and wine enthusiasts, offering an elegant farm-to-table experience in a breathtaking garden setting.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Rock Creek Gardens, the Culinary Classic will showcase locally sourced ingredients, expertly crafted dishes, and premium wine pairings from renowned local wineries. Guests will indulge in a thoughtfully curated three-course meal while enjoying the company of fellow culinary aficionados and the soothing live music of Chris Anderson of Chris Anderson Music.

Signature Event Details

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Tickets: $125 Early Bird (Ends April 2, 2025) | $150 General Admission (Starting April 3, 2025)

Location: Rock Creek Gardens Wedding and Event Venue | 11421 164th St E, Puyallup, WA 98374

Age Restriction: 21+

Wine pairings and the event menu will be announced soon. Don’t miss out—secure your spot early to enjoy the best in local cuisine and fine wines!

Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Support this premier event while gaining valuable exposure for your brand. For sponsorship details, please contact Lisa Owens at (253) 845-6755 or lisa@puyallupsumnerchamber.com.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of fine dining, exceptional wines, and community connections at Culinary Classic 2025!

Get your tickets now at https://www.puyallupsumnerchamber.com/culinaryclassic2025.