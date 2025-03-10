Sound Transit Executive Committee special meeting on March 11, 4-5 pm – The Suburban Times

The Sound Transit Board of Directors’ Executive Committee will convene a special meeting on Tuesday, March 11 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The committee will take public comment then will hold an executive session to discuss the qualifications of CEO applicants, as authorized under RCW 42.30.110 (1)(g). The committee may also take action to recommend a candidate to the Board for the Chief Executive Officer position and direct the Board chair and vice chairs to negotiate an employment agreement with the candidate for Board consideration.

The meeting will take place both in person in the Ruth Fisher Boardroom at 401 S. Jackson Street in Seattle, WA and will also be available to the public via video and telephone conference. The boardroom will be open at 3:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the meeting start time. Information on how to participate in public comment or watch or hear the meeting through Zoom and can be found at the link below: https://www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/executive-committee-special-meeting-2025-03-11

The Ruth Fisher Boardroom is accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations for persons with disabilities or to receive information in alternative formats please call 1-800-201-4900, TTY Relay 711 or e-mail accessibility@soundtransit.org.