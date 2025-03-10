Hear about the sister fort of Lakewood’s Fort Steilacoom on Sunday, March 16 – The Suburban Times

Join historian Major (retired) Jefferson Davis for a fascinating look at the early history of Vancouver Barracks, formerly known as Fort Vancouver. Davis will speak online at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, as part of Fort Steilacoom’s 175th anniversary series.

Founded in 1849 by the U.S. Army, Vancouver Barracks became a key military post in the Pacific Northwest. It was from there that Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood, WA, was founded a few months later.

Many of the 19th century’s most famous soldiers passed through Vancouver Barracks, including Ulysses S. Grant and Rufus Ingalls. Davis will explore the founding of the Barracks, the soldiers who served there, and the construction of the post.

The talk is Sunday, March 16, starting at 1 p.m. This is the Zoom link to attend: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84088580810?pwd=zXujPxyjNTec1uIgEi9a9NBTdc1a39.1

The talk is online. DO NOT GO TO THE FORT BUILDINGS. THIS TALK WILL BE ONLINE ONLY.

Jeff Davis was born in Vancouver Barracks and comes from a military family. Jeff’s father was a career NCO; Jeff started as a private in the infantry and retired as a Major and military historian. While wearing the uniform, Jeff was the last soldier to serve at the Vancouver Barracks. He continues researching and writing on military history.

The image is of Vancouver Barracks in 1859.

This talk is the last in a series to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the founding of Fort Steilacoom. Fort Steilacoom was the first U.S. Army presence in Puget Sound. More information at https://historicfortsteilacoom.org/events/

To book a tour of the fort on a first Sunday of a month, get tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-historic-fort-steilacoom-museum-tickets-405453441157?aff=oddtdtcreator

Fort Steilacoom receives generous marketing support from the City of Lakewood’s lodging tax grant program.