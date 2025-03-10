Council Members Attend Association of Washington Cities Action Days – The Suburban Times

U.P. City Council Members Denise McCluskey, Melanie Grassi, Mayor Pro Tem Ed Wood and Council Member Frank Boykin recently attended the annual Association of Washington Cities (AWC) Action Days at Saint Martin’s University in Olympia.

Held annually during the legislative session, this year’s event drew 325 city officials from around the state and was an opportunity for them to meet with their statewide decision-makers about legislative priorities at the State Capitol in Olympia.

The three-day event enables local leaders to get updates on legislative priorities while also attending workshops on issues affecting their communities. Mayor Pro Tem Wood attended a session on use of data in government, the challenges of the current legislative session and a presentation on issues the National League of Cities is addressing at the federal level.

In addition to coming away with timely information that impacts University Place, Wood said the event was also a great way to network with other city officials as well as state leaders. “AWC Action Days were a great opportunity to learn from our peers in other cities and also to meet with our state legislators and advocate on behalf of the citizens of University Place,” he said.