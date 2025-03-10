Canyon Road Emphasis February Stats – The Suburban Times

You asked, we produced. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office wants our roads to be safe as much as you do. We have received many public comments that Canyon Road has improved. Canyon Road will continue to be a priority. Here are some statistics from the month of February. 1,090 total infractions were issued, 686 speeding tickets, 5 DUI arrests, 28 driving while license was suspended criminal citations, 13 no seat belt tickets, 34 using electronic device tickets and a total of 494.25 hours were spent on Canyon Road. A HUGE shout out to the listed departments for their assistance in making this happen. Drive safe out there!

Bonney Lake Police Department

Fife Police Department

Gig Harbor Police Department

Lakewood Police Department

Puyallup Police Department

Ruston Police Department

Sumner Police Department

Tacoma Police Department

