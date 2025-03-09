Strickland, Bacon, Warnock Push To Fully Restore Servicemember Housing Allowance – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland press release.

Today (March 6, 2025), Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) and Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02) reintroduced the Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) Restoration Act to address the housing crunch that servicemembers and their families face. The legislation would ensure that the Department of Defense (DoD) restores the full BAH benefit and increases access to affordable housing, on and off base. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) will introduce companion legislation in the Senate.

“Access to affordable housing is one of the top issues I hear from servicemembers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Servicemembers are priced out of options to live near their bases, putting strain on our military families,” said Rep. Strickland. “When the Department reduces the housing allowance, it exacerbates economic, food access, and readiness issues. Restoring the BAH to 100% provides servicemembers and their families with stability and shows that meeting their basic needs is a national security priority.”

“Our service members and their families should not have to struggle to find and afford housing. When they volunteer to put their lives on the line for their country, we should be able to guarantee that they will have access to clean and comfortable housing within the allowance they are given,” said Rep. Bacon. “Restoring BAH to 100% will help improve the quality of life for those that are willing to sacrifice so much.”

“Georgia is a military state, and with all that we ask from our servicemembers and their families, ensuring they have quality, affordable housing is the least we can do,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “I have long been a champion for our servicemembers in Georgia and across the nation, which is why I am proud to partner with Representatives Strickland and Bacon to champion the Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) Restoration Act. Our bill will help ensure military families who sacrifice so much to serve our nation can access safe, dignified housing, and I look forward to introducing companion legislation in the Senate.”

In addition to bipartisan, and bicameral support, the legislation has support from servicemember, military family, and veterans advocacy groups, including: Military Family Advisory Network, Blue Star Families, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Military Officers Association of America, and the National Military Family Association.

“The data paint a sobering picture—BAH is inadequate, forcing too many military families into untenable financial situations. According to MFAN research, 59.4% of active-duty families living off-installation are burdened with more than $251 in out-of-pocket housing expenses each month, on top of their housing allowance. Simultaneously, nearly a quarter of military families are grappling with food insecurity. These challenges are intertwined, directly threatening force readiness, recruitment, and the overall well-being of our service members and their families. Restoring BAH to 100% would alleviate some of this financial strain, strengthening military family stability and, in turn, the readiness of our armed forces. We applaud Representatives Strickland and Bacon for their bipartisan leadership and steadfast commitment to the well-being of our all-volunteer force and their families, ensuring they receive the support they have earned and rightfully deserve,” said Shannon Razsadin, CEO, Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN)

“Military families receive orders to move in this historically tough housing market, with over two-thirds paying out-of-pocket beyond what the government provides,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. “It’s unacceptable — the BAH Restoration Act is essential to give families the financial security they’ve earned. We thank Representative Stickland and Representative Bacon for reintroducing the BAH Restoration Act.”

“As we look to sustain the power of the All-Volunteer Force into the future, we recognize the continued strain on our service members and their families, especially among junior enlisted personnel,” said Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, USAF (Ret), President and CEO of the Military Officers Association of America. “Last year’s NDAA made great strides forward in improving Quality of Life, although there is more to do. MOAA appreciates Representatives Strickland and Bacon for their leadership in introducing legislation to restore the Basic Allowance for Housing to 100 percent. Ensuring there is adequate affordable housing for those who serve our nation, a benefit they earn through their service, is essential to ensuring our defense, security, and prosperity—and it’s our duty as a nation to fully support them in return for their service.”

House co-sponsors for the BAH Restoration Act are Rep. Don Beyer (VA-08), Rep. Salud Carbajal (CA-24), Rep. Gerry Connolly (VA-11), Rep. Suzan DelBene (WA-01), Rep. Chris Deluzio (PA-17), Rep. Veronica Escobar (TX-16), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (TX-29), Rep. Jared Golden (ME-02), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC), Rep. Sara Jacobs (CA-51), Rep. Ted Lieu (CA-36), Rep. Seth Moulton (MA-06), Rep. Norma Torres (CA-35), Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-19), Rep. Scott Peters (CA-50), Rep. Brittany Pettersen (CO-07), Rep. Mike Quigley (IL-05), Rep. Andrea Salinas (OR-06), Rep. Jan Schakowsky (IL-09), Rep. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11), Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-14), Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02), Rep. Rob Wittman (VA-11).

The decreased BAH has profound economic effects for many servicemembers and military families. The 2022 Blue Star Families Military Lifestyle Survey found that 81% of military families spend over $200 a month above their BAH on housing. Additionally, 24% of servicemembers are estimated to be experiencing food insecurity. Restoring BAH to 100% would have significant ripple effects on the economic health of the nation’s Armed Forces.

In FY2015, Congress authorized, but did not require, the DoD to implement a cost-sharing measure and BAH was adjusted to cover 95%. Servicemembers are entitled to a BAH, which seeks to provide equitable housing compensation based on housing costs in local civilian housing markets within the United States. BAH rates are based on local area rental market data, varying by geographic duty station, pay grade, and dependency status. The DoD hires a contractor to survey rental markets, looking for median rent, and utilities for six different types of properties. This system often lags behind dynamic changes in the housing market, especially in high-cost-of-living areas.

The House version of the FY2025 Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) included the full funding for the Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH). The BAH Restoration Act was not in the final FY2025 NDAA that ultimately became law.