Pierce County begins development of five-year homeless housing plan – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Human Services is leading efforts to develop a new five-year homeless housing plan. Required by the Washington State Department of Commerce, this plan will align with the state’s goals while serving as a guide for how Pierce County addresses homelessness. Required every five years by the Washington State Department of Commerce, the plan serves as a roadmap for state and county activities and goals, aligning with the State Strategic Plan and Annual Report to the Legislature on homelessness.

To ensure a comprehensive and effective plan, Pierce County has assembled a core team of partners consisting of service providers, elected officials, advocates and community members. Starting this spring, and throughout 2025, Pierce County residents are invited to participate in targeted outreach events to share their perspectives and ideas.

One or more representatives from each of the following groups or organizations will be invited to participate in the development of the local plan:

‌Individuals with lived experience of homelessness

Behavioral Health Administrative Service Organization or Managed Care Organization

By and For organizations

Emergency shelter operators

Domestic violence/sexual assault shelter and housing providers

Homeless outreach providers

Rental subsidy administrators

Permanent Supportive Housing providers and operators

Coordinated entry staff

‌“Community input is central to the plan’s development,” said Devon Isakson, Pierce County Homeless Programs supervisor. “We need people to provide recommendations to help guide, shape, and refine the plan, so buy-in from residents is vital.”

Pierce County anticipates amending the Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness to meet the state requirements for the five-year plan. It is set for adoption at the end of the year. To learn more about the plan and how you can get involved visit PierceCountyWA.gov/HomelessPlan.

