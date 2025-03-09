Lakewood YMCA “World Champion Three-peats” – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Submitted by Lakewood YMCA.

Each year, the Lakewood YMCA participates in a worldwide competition, hosted by Expresso Bike, which is owned by Blue Goji. Competition cyclists can earn donations for each mile ridden. Each participating YMCA, worldwide, raises funds to support their chosen cause. The Lakewood YMCA, as it has the last several years, chose to support free memberships for all foster children in our community.

In 2023 the Lakewood YMCA became world champions and won the competition by raising $34,081. In 2024 the Lakewood YMCA defended as world champions by raising $44,629. There are few sports dynasties that have pulled off the coveted “three-peat” but in 2025 the Lakewood YMCA was able to join the ranks of the greats – The Bulls, The Yanks, The Lakers, Islanders and Athletics. This year with 105 cyclists on the team the Lakewood YMCA raised a whopping $62,801. This year’s top cyclist, for Lakewood, rode 750 miles and she raised $6,170. Congratulations Rebecca!

This year, the Lakewood YMCA benefitted from eighteen community business sponsorships and countless personal and family sponsors. None of this would have been possible without the amazing support from so many wonderful sponsors.