Home energy efficiency tips as you spring forward this March – The Suburban Times

The days are about to get longer while the nights get shorter.

Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday, March 9. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) knows this is the time of year most customers will begin home improvement projects. So, we have a few money-saving reminders as you prepare to move your clock forward an hour.

Whether your home improvement needs are big or small, PSE recommends using these energy saving tips:

Clear the way for efficient heating and cooling.

Spring is a great time to clean heating vents and replace furnace filters. Simple steps such as changing your furnace filter can save you up to 7% each month. Looking to upgrade your heating system? Ductless heat pumps come standard with heating and cooling! Whether you need help deciding which equipment works for your home or are considering specific options, PSE offers rebates on a variety of home heating equipment.

Take advantage of the latest home thermostat technology.

Devices like smart thermostats allow you to control and keep tabs on your energy usage from anywhere – and this year you can also take advantage of a $75 rebate on select models on the PSE Marketplace. Also, setting your thermostat to 68°F when you’re at home and awake, and lowering it by 7°F to 10°F when you’re asleep or away will also help save money.

Receive a $500 instant discount on electric hybrid heat pump water heaters.

Heating water is the second-highest use of energy in your home and can account for about 12% of your monthly bill. Wash clothes with cold water when possible. We’re making it easy to buy efficient heat pump water heaters at participating Lowe’s and Home Depot locations.

Seal in the savings with home weatherization and insulation.

You can also lower your energy bill by preventing heating or cooling loss through unseen leaks and seams with air sealing. Keep windows and doors closed and use caulk or weather stripping to seal potential leaks. Bundle and save with a bonus rebate up to $500 when you combine multiple weatherization rebates in one project.

Make an energy saving plan.

The more you know, the more you can save. Understanding how much energy your home uses and assessing your home’s efficiency is the first step in staying comfortable year-round. Update your home profile in your pse.com account and use the Analyze My Usage tool to get customized energy saving tips and make an energy savings plan for your household.

PSE is here to help, we offer a wide range of choices, tools and tips to help you manage your energy usage and bills and many bill assistance programs for customers that need a little extra help. To explore your options visit pse.com/lower.